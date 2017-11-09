FOOTBALL: Rewards for long service

Have your say

Two officials have been given long service awards after 40 years at their clubs.

Pinchbeck United’s life president Pete Roberts and Jubilee secretary Paul Rudkin were honoured by Lincolnshire FA at the Sir Halley Stewart Field on Tuesday night.

Roberts is described as “a well-respected manager and football person in the local area who is proud of achieving so much with one club”.

After coaching youth teams, he became joint first-team manager in 2005 and took sole control two years later.

Roberts guided Pinchbeck from relegation candidates to runners-up in the Peterborough and District League’s Premier Division and county cup semi-finalists.

As director of football and club chairman, he led the club to unlimited success.

He was secretary of the first-ever Spalding Sunday League side to win the county competition.

Meanwhile, Rudkin only missed the first four league games when Jubilee were formed in 1977 and he took over as secretary of the Sunday side during the following year.

Lincolnshire FA area delegate George Richardson said: “They have always been a well-run club who don’t pick up fines. Paul still plays as well as being secretary.

“I remember when I was a referee for Jubilee’s games with Paul and his dad at the club.

“They had a huge tea urn which was very useful in the cold winter before the game, at half-time and at the end!”