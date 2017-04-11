FOOTBALL: Pinchbeck set for top-of-table clash

Pinchbeck United face a tough test tonight when they face the league leaders.

They are one point behind Peterborough Sports Reserves ahead of the big clash.

Pinchbeck warmed up with a 2-0 home win over Ketton on Saturday in the ChromaSport & Trophies Peterborough and District League’s Premier Division.

First-half goals from Liam Ogden and Callum Lawe were enough for three points.

In second spot, on the same points as Pinchbeck, are Moulton Harrox who won 5-0 at home to AFC Stanground Sports thanks to goals from Marcus Parry (2), Dan Woods (2) and Joe Townsend.

The defending champions have played two games more than Peterborough Sports Reserves and Pinchbeck.

Holbeach were beaten at Stamford Lions on Saturday

Crowland Town lost 3-0 at home to ICA Sports, Holbeach United Reserves went down 4-0 at Stamford Lions and Deeping Rangers Reserves lost 1-0 to Thorney.