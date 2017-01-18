FOOTBALL: Pinchbeck move level on top of the table

A tenth successive league win lifted Pinchbeck United level on points at the top of the Premier Division table.

They have a game in hand on Netherton United after first-half goals by Tom Panton and Ollie Maltby earned a 2-0 home victory over Holbeach United’s reserves.

New boss Ian McIntosh saw Crowland Town concede seven times in the second half as they lost 10-2 at AFC Stanground Sports.

An injury to the referee meant the President’s Premier Shield tie at Wisbech Town’s reserves was abandoned with Moulton Harrox 1-0 up through Louis Steadman.