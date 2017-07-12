FOOTBALL: Pinchbeck earn double success

Pinchbeck United under-14 girls got their rewards in the final tournament of the summer.

Having reached a semi-final and then lost a final on penalties, this time they went all the way with victory in the Royston Town tournament on Saturday.

Pinchbeck under-14 girls

Following a goalless draw, Courtney Walker earned a 1-0 win and then the goals started to flow.

A hat-trick from Freya Peters and another goal by Walker earned a semi-final spot.

Walker was on target again with the only goal of the game.

In the final, Royston went ahead but Walker scored twice to secure victory.

The afternoon session saw Pinchbeck under-16 boys reach the final in their tournament.

Two goalless draws were followed by a single strike from Dan Taylor to book a semi-final place where Ben Mansour got the only goal.

The final against Fairfields was a re-run of the 0-0 group game with both teams having few chances but Pinchbeck lost on penalties.

Pinchbeck are looking for sponsors for both teams next season. If you can support them, call Mike Bracegirdle on 07803 076490.