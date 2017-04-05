FOOTBALL: Pinchbeck close gap in title race

Pinchbeck United couldn’t find top form – but they still moved closer to top spot.

They are one point behind leaders Peterborough Sports Reserves who suffered only their second defeat so far this season.

The title rivals meet next Tuesday in the Premier Division.

Ollie Maltby (2), Tom Brooks, Liam Ogden and an own-goal secured Saturday’s 5-2 home victory over AFC Stanground Sports.

Assistant manager Allan Ross said: “They came to try to cancel us out as much as they could.

“That worked to a degree because the pitch was very dry and we struggled to play the type of football like we have done in recent months.

The treble is looking more likely than it was a week ago. We have to keep our focus and make it realistic. Allan Ross

“Our average is three goals per game so we were pleased to keep that ratio.

“Four players were out and we experimented with the formation as well.

“They made it difficult for us in a scrappy affair. It was very frustrating to watch but the result was never in doubt after we went 2-0 up.

“We created chances and could have hit double figures.

“To be honest, I wasn’t that surprised to see Sports lost 2-1 at Leverington because teams don’t give up in our league.

“I still think there will be twists and turns.

“The treble is looking more likely than it was a week ago. We have to keep our focus and make it realistic.

“We’ve really enjoyed the season so far with two cup finals to come at the end of the league campaign.

“All our lads are committed, we work to a structure and we are getting our rewards at the moment.”