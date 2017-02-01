FOOTBALL: Ollie’s on top form at Pinchbeck United

Ollie Maltby took his tally to 36 goals so far this season with another hat-trick as Pinchbeck United recorded an 11th successive league win.

They hit Stilton United for six without reply at Knight Street on Saturday.

Liam Ogden, Jamie Francis and Corban Oldham were also on target.

Crowland Town lost by the same score at ICA Sports.

Defending champions Moulton Harrox missed out on a chance to regain top spot in the Premier Division.

They drew 2-2 at Langtoft United as Scott Spearink’s double cancelled out goals by Marcus Parry and Dan Woods.

Harrox’s reserves shared the goals in a 5-0 home win against Netherton United’s second team in Division One.

John Ball, Declan Earth, Tom Elderkin, Martin Sandall and Bobby Patterson netted.

Spalding United’s reserves were 11 minutes away from a first league win as Brandon O’Reilly had put them ahead at Peterborough Polonia who rescued a point.

Second-placed Sutton Bridge United were thrashed 5-0 at Warboys Town.

Tydd St Mary took an early lead through James Woods at Leverington Sports Reserves who won 5-1 to capitalise on a red card for Karl Smith midway through the first half of the Division Two contest.

Tiago Camilo’s treble for Langtoft’s reserves proved no consolation in a 4-3 defeat at Spalding Town who had Ashley Wilson (2), Mark Astley and Tomas Ragelis on the scoresheet.

First-half goals by Lee Smith and Stephen Coles secured a 2-0 home victory for Division Four leaders Holbeach Bank.