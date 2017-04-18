FOOTBALL: Ollie’s on target as Pinchbeck United hit back

Pinchbeck United and Moulton Harrox can close the gap in the championship race with home wins tonight.

Bottom-of-the-table Crowland Town visit Knight Street (6.30pm kick-off) as fourth-placed Pinchbeck look to put the pressure on league leaders Peterborough Sports Reserves.

Pinchbeck are four points behind Sports after losing to them in the Premier Division last week.

But they hit back with a 1-0 win at Langtoft United on Saturday thanks to top scorer Ollie Maltby’s goal just five minutes before half-time.

Defending champions Moulton remain second, also four points behind Sports.

Harrox face Thorney at Broad Lane tonight (6.30pm) after Joe Townsend’s goal on Saturday ended Stamford Lions’ winning run. The fifth-placed visitors finished the game with nine men.

Ollie Maltby

Crowland lost 3-1 at third-placed Netherton United.

Premier Division: Langtoft 0 Pinchbeck 1, Leverington Sports 1 Uppingham 2, Moulton Harrox 1 Stamford Lions 0, Netherton 3 Crowland 1, Sawtry 0 Peterborough Sports Res 5, Thorney 0 Peterborough ICA Sports 1, Wisbech Res 3 Ketton 2.

Division One: Glinton & Northborough 0 Sutton Bridge 2, Kings Cliffe 2 Warboys 3, Netherton Res 3 Spalding Res 2, Riverside 0 Long Sutton 6, Whittlesey Res 5 Moulton Harrox Res 0.

Division Two: Leverington Sports Res 0 Whittlesey A 7, Peterborough ICA Sports Res 3 AFC Stanground Sports Res 3, Ramsey 4 Tydd St Mary 0, Stamford Lions Res 1 Parkway Eagles 7.

Division Three: FC Peterborough 10 Uppingham Res 1, Farcet 2 Brotherhood Sports 0, Whittlesey B 0 Sawtry Res 0.

Division Four: Cardea 1 Whaplode Drove 6, Netherton B 1 Holbeach Bank 4, Parkside 1 AFC Stanground Sports B 2, Stamford Lions A 2 Feeder 2, Tydd St Mary Res 3 FC Peterborough Res 1, Wittering Harriers Res 2 Premiair 2.

Division Five A: Holbeach A 0 Ramsey Res 2, Orton Rangers 2 Peterborough NECI 8.

Division Five B: British School of Sport 7 Wisbech Town Acorns 2.