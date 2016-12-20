FOOTBALL: Moulton Harrox throw away three-goal lead

Netherton United are top of the Premier Division tree for Christmas following a stunning come-from-behind victory at title rivals Moulton Harrox on Saturday.

The city side were deservedly 3-0 down at the home of the reigning champions after 25 minutes but Adam Scott pulled a goal back before the interval.

Billy King, Marcus Parry and Joe Townsend were on target for Harrox.

The contest was transformed after the break as Tommy Randall and Fraser Sturgess created two goals for dynamic striker Rob Da Silva in eight minutes.

The final 20 minutes was a wide open affair with chances at either end before Ryan Wood was adjudged to have been fouled in the area to give Randall the chance to win the game for Netherton from the penalty spot three minutes from full-time.

Randall had missed a chance to win a game from the spot the previous week –but held his nerve to convert this one and send Netherton three points clear at the top.

Moulton’s misery was compounded by late red cards for Matthew Watkin and Townsend.

Netherton are seeking promotion to the United Counties League at the end of the season so they will need to finish in the top five and above Pinchbeck United who have also applied subject to a ground inspection.

Pinchbeck moved above Harrox into second place with a 5-1 win at improving bottom club Thorney.

They have two games in hand on Netherton who are still trying to get their recent defeat at Stamford Lions over-turned after claims of fielding a suspended player.

Pinchbeck’s scorers were Nick Bishop, Tony Edwards, Ollie Maltby and Liam Ogden. Thorney also contributed an own-goal.

And no-one should rule Peterborough Sports Reserves out of the title race.

They are lurking in fourth place with games in hand on all the teams above them.

Sports returned to league action on Saturday and thumped Crowland 6-0 with Karl Gibbs claiming five goals.

Langtoft United and Holbeach United Reserves fought out a 3-3 draw while fifth-placed Ketton hit Deeping Rangers Reserves for six.

Jonny Allen (2) and Gary Chappell cancelled out goals by Langtoft’s Tiago Camilo, Scott Spearink and Keishon Wilson.