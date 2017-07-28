FOOTBALL: Massive test for Sutton Bridge United

Have your say

The Premier Division season starts on Saturday (1.45pm kick-off) at Broad Lane.

Moulton Harrox – who were third at the end of last term – face Sutton Bridge United in their first game following promotion.

Sutton Bridge manager Aaron Rouse said: “It’s going to be a new challenge so it’s pretty exciting.

“We’ve been getting better each year and we expected to get promoted last season.

“We wanted to win the title but Moulton Harrox reserves only lost twice all season.

“I think the top three or four teams in the Premier Division are a level above everyone else.

“The middle section looks quite tight and we’ve played a lot of those teams who were promoted previously.

“We’ve beaten Stamford Lions, Ketton and Wisbech Town Reserves in our league.

“Last season we lost 2-1 at Ketton in the PFA Senior Cup and we feel we are good enough to finish mid-table.

“We’ve made a couple of new signings and over the past three seasons we’ve kept pretty much the same squad.

“We don’t have a reserve side which can be a problem if players are injured or not available. We need to keep a settled side together.”

Moulton Harrox manager Nigel Steadman said: “We’re hoping for a good turnout and three points.

“Our squad is very similar to last season with a couple of new players.

“Hopefully we’ll improve on last season when we had two semi-finals and finished third.

“We couldn’t get closer to Peterborough Sports Reserves and Pinchbeck United at the top.

“Every game is a big one for Moulton Harrox but this weekend is massive for Sutton Bridge.

“We’ve been at this level for a number of years and it’s their first game.

“In front of a big crowd, some players will lift their performance and others may go the opposite way.

“Hopefully it’s a good game and we need to start the season well.

“This will be the first time where we’ve been able to pick from a full squad because in pre-season it’s always a bit of a lottery with players going on holiday.”