FOOTBALL: Maltby on treble trail again for Pinchbeck United

Ollie Maltby took his tally to 61 goals with another hat-trick for Pinchbeck United on Tuesday night.

The Knights regained second place with an 8-1 victory over bottom-of-the-table Crowland Town in the Premier Division.

Pinchbeck were 5-1 up at half-time thanks to Liam Ogden (2), Tony Edwards, Maltby and Tyler Wright.

Maltby completed his treble and Chris Shipley’s deflection off Tom Panton’s header wrapped it up.

Pinchbeck face a trip to second-bottom Uppingham Town on Saturday.

Defending champions Moulton Harrox shared six goals with Thorney at Broad Lane on Tuesday.

A two-goal advantage was wiped out by the relegation-threatened visitors, only for Harrox to get a late leveller.

Moulton will be away to league leaders Peterborough Sports Reserves on Saturday.

Josh Ford’s double earned a 2-1 home win for Holbeach United Reserves to cancel out Stamford Lions’ opener.

TUESDAY

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Reserve Division: Cogenhoe 1 Olney 1, Newport Pagnell 3 Desborough 5, Potton 4 Thrapston 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach Res 2 Stamford Lions 1, Moulton Harrox 3 Thorney 3, Pinchbeck 8 Crowland 1.

Division Two: Whittlesey A 2 AFC Stanground Sports Res 2.

TAYLORS SERVICE GARAGES BOSTON LEAGUE

SHS Allium Ltd Fishtoft Cup final: Spilsby 0 Swineshead 2 (at Boston Town).

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT YOUTH LEAGUE

Under-16 Division Two: Rippingale & Folkingham 4 Bourne 0.

SATURDAY

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE (2pm)

Premier Division: Deeping Res v Leverington Sports, Holbeach Res v Ketton, Langtoft v Stilton, Peterborough ICA Sports v Stamford Lions, Peterborough Sports Res v Moulton Harrox, Sawtry v Netherton, Uppingham v Pinchbeck.

Division One: Long Sutton v Baston, Moulton Harrox Res v Sutton Bridge, Oakham Res v Wittering Harriers, Oundle v Kings Cliffe, Peterborough Polonia v Whittlesey Res, Warboys v Glinton & Northborough.

Division Two: Netherton A v AFC Stanground Sports Res (1.30pm), Stamford Lions Res v Ramsey, Tydd St Mary v Parkway Eagles, Whittlesey A v Spalding Town.

Division Three: AFC Stanground Sports A v Farcet, Bretton North End v Eye, Brotherhood Sports v Thorpe Wood Rangers.

Division Four: AFC Stanground Sports B v Premiair, FC Peterborough Res v Huntingdon Rovers, Feeder v Parkside, Holbeach Bank v Long Sutton Res, Netherton B v Whaplode Drove, Whittlesey C v Cardea.

Division Five A: Glinton & Northborough Res v Eunice Huntingdon.

Division Five B: British School of Sport v Leverington Sports A.