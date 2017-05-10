FOOTBALL: Maltby marks return with another goal

Premier Division runners-up Pinchbeck United signed off with another win to complete the league programme.

They overturned an early own-goal to beat Langtoft United at Knight Street on Tuesday night.

Ollie Maltby marked his return to action by taking his tally to 62 goals.

Bradley Murrell, Conner Eyes, Tyler Wright and Chris Shipley were also on target.

Player-manager Ian Dunn said: “We wanted to finish the league season on a high after securing second place.

“But at the same time, we had to make sure some of the lads got a break ahead of two cup finals.

“We had two away games last midweek so we rested our more experienced players.

“It worked out in the end after the volume of football that we have played recently.

“We wanted to make sure everyone is fresh for the cup finals because some of these lads have played a lot of games.

“Once we got going on Tuesday night, we played nice football.

“We were inexperienced at the back but it was good to see Maltby come through 90 minutes with another goal at the end.

“He had missed five games after an operation on a broken nose and he still needs to wear a protective mask.”

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach Res 3 Crowland 2, Netherton 1 Stamford Lions 3, Peterborough Sports Res 3 Peterborough ICA Sports 2, Pinchbeck 5 Langtoft 2.

Division Two: Tydd St Mary 0 Ramsey 4.

Division Five A: Glinton & Northborough Res 5 Eunice Huntingdon 2.

Veteran Division One: Long Sutton 2 Peterborough ICA Sports 6.

TAYLORS SERVICE GARAGES BOSTON LEAGUE

Sharman Burgess Boston Sports Cup final: Swineshead 1 Spilsby 0 (aet; at Boston Town).