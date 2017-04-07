FOOTBALL: Joint managers want to see Sunday best in final

Holbeach United are going for glory in the Lincolnshire FA Sunday Cup final.

They face Grimsby, Cleethorpes & District League leaders The Notts at Lincoln City’s Sincil Bank (11am kick-off).

Since being formed last summer, Holbeach have won all 21 games.

Joint manager Tim Cole said: “This is definitely our biggest test so far.

“When we started out, myself and Josh Ford said we wanted to win the Lincolnshire Cup all along.

“Everyone is excited – but I’m always nervous as well!

We are good friends who want to win for each other. Our team spirit can give us a bit extra and we know that, on paper, we have a strong side. Tim Cole

“It was a bit of a shock to see so many supporters for our semi-final away from home.

“On Sunday, we’re taking two coaches to Lincoln and I know a lot of people will be driving there.

“The Notts are in the same league as Bradley Rovers who we beat 3-1 in the third round.

“We’ve had a look at the statistics but we have to just concentrate on ourselves.

“We are good friends who want to win for each other. Our team spirit can give us a bit extra and we know that, on paper, we have a strong side.

“We should have a full-strength squad which makes it harder leaving players out.

“But they will all come to the game and support each other. In the big games we have to play our best side.

“We’re looking forward to it and raring to go.”

ROAD TO THE FINAL

First round: Holbeach 4 Baston 1

Second round: Holbeach 20 Fleet UC 0

Third round: Holbeach 3 Bradley Rovers 1

Fourth round: Metheringham 0 Holbeach 7

Quarter-final: Holbeach 8 Scothern 1

Semi-final: Rustons United 0 Holbeach 5