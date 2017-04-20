FOOTBALL: Holbeach United need two wins for trophy treble

Holbeach United took another step to a hat-trick of trophies in their first season.

They needed extra-time to beat Sutton Bridge in the Spalding Sunday League’s Knockout Cup final.

The league leaders went 2-0 up as Adam Thompson’s opener was followed by Jonny Clay’s own-goal in a mix-up with keeper Ricky Dickinson.

Holbeach hit back through joint manager Josh Ford and assistant boss Darren Edey.

Ford put them 3-2 up in extra-time then Billy Smith sealed victory.

Having won the Lincolnshire FA Sunday Cup, they need two more wins to take the league title.

Joint boss Josh Ford is congratulated

Joint manager Tim Cole said: “We gave a chance to a few fringe players and to be honest we probably thought we had won the cup before we even got to the ground.

“I was guilty as much as the players for having the wrong attitude.

“Credit to Sutton Bridge for working hard and going 2-0 up.

“At the end of 90 minutes, they were shattered, so it was only a matter of time until we won it.

“It was a learning curve to pick our strongest side, but we are nearly there now in terms of claiming the treble.”

Back on level terms

The comeback is on with a first goal for Holbeach

Sutton Bridge go 2-0 up with an own-goal

Photos by Tim Wilson

Holbeach United