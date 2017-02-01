FOOTBALL: Holbeach set for Sunday Cup semi-final showdown

Holbeach United are one step away from the Lincolnshire FA Sunday Cup final.

They face a trip to Rustons United this weekend, having extended their 100 per cent record to 15 wins.

Holbeach smashed eight goals past Spalding Sunday League leaders Sutton Bridge United in the John Chappell Shield semi-final.

Scott Powley’s hat-trick was backed by Tom Gosling (2), Jonny Fairweather, Josh Ford and John Smith.

Meanwhile, second-placed Swineshead Institute shared four goals with Jubilee in the league. Leigh Boekestyn and Jack Wycherley scored for the home side as Robert Masters and Brandon Norman replied.

Spalding Wanderers were hit for six by Mulberry while Punchbowl Tigers won 3-1 against Pinchbeck.

Tyler Wright (2), Reece Harker (2), Brandon Harker and Josh McGuire netted for Mulberry.