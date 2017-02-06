FOOTBALL: Holbeach heading to Sunday Cup final

Holbeach United have booked their place in the Lincolnshire FA Sunday Cup final.

Only formed in June as “a group of mates who like to play together and have a beer together”, they have a 100 per cent winning record.

Supported by more than 100 people, Holbeach won 5-0 away to Ruston United in the semi-final on Sunday.

Jonny Allen opened the scoring and Jord Ford fired a double with Jack Smith and man of the match Spencer Tinkler also on target.

In the final, likely to be played at Lincoln City’s Sincil Bank in April, Holbeach will face The Notts FC who won 1-0 at Chancel.

Holbeach have scored 138 goals in 16 successive wins in their first season.

They have already sealed a spot in the Spalding Sunday League’s John Chappell Shield final.

Holbeach have not played a league game since October due to cup ties but they face leaders Sutton Bridge next weekend.