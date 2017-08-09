FOOTBALL: Hat-trick for Moulton Harrox

Have your say

Moulton Harrox recorded a third successive win in the Premier Division on Tuesday night.

Marcus Parry made it three goals in three games as they beat Holbeach United’s reserves 3-2 at Carter’s Park.

Jake Cawthorne and Dan Woods were also on target for Harrox as Jonny Allen and Alex Richardson replied.

Moulton held on despite two late penalty appeals.

TUESDAY

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Cogenhoe 0 Eynesbury 2, Daventry 0 Desborough 1, Deeping 2 Wisbech 0, Newport Pagnell 3 Sileby 1, Peterborough Northern Star 0 Whitworth 5.

Reserve Division: Olney 0 Potton 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach Res 2 Moulton Harrox 3, Sawtry 5 Warboys 2.