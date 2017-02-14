FOOTBALL: Hat-trick earns semi-final spot

Ollie Maltby took his tally to 41 goals with another hat-trick as Pinchbeck United booked their place in the PFA Senior Cup semi-finals.

They knocked out Netherton United with a 3-0 victory at Knight Street on Saturday.

Player-manager Ian Dunn said: “We controlled the first half and created some good chances.

“Ollie stuck one away and their keeper made a couple of saves.

“They came out and had a go in the second half, making us work hard for 25 minutes.

“But we kept them out with a very good defensive display and Ben Martin – who was tidy all afternoon – made a superb double save just after Ollie’s second goal.

Ollie Maltby opens the scoring

“In the end, we deserved to win the game.

“Although the result looks comfortable, the second goal knocked the stuffing out of them and Ollie’s third simply finished it off.

“His second and third goals were good finishes. But he was only able to do that because of the delivery.

“The most pleasing part of the day was a third successive clean sheet. Defensively we were superb.”

Pinchbeck are at home to Deeping Rangers’ reserves in the ChromaSport & Trophies Peterborough and District League Premier Division on Saturday (2pm).

Moulton Harrox lost 2-1 at Peterborough ICA Sports in the Senior Cup last weekend. Jake Cawthorne was on target in the first half.

In the league, Holbeach United’s reserves conceded four goals before the break on their way to a 5-1 defeat at Ketton. Steve Barnes scored the reply.

Crowland Town were also 4-0 down at half-time, losing 6-2 at Peterborough Sports’ reserves.