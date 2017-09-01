FOOTBALL: Grassroots heroes are given county honours

Two young referees from Spalding were honoured at the Lincolnshire Football Association annual awards evening.

Simon Bell (19) won the young referee award having already reached Level Four in the semi-professional game.

Natalie Hudson (19) earned the women’s referee award five years after becoming a referee.

Holbeach United were named as Charter Standard community club of the year.

Richard Smith, who runs Spalding United under-12s, won the coach of the year award at the ceremony held on Thursday night at the Lincolnshire Showground.

Special recognition awards were given to Lincoln City and former Premier League assistant referee David Bryan.

We would like to thank you for all your hard work, dedication and countless hours you put in developing football in Lincolnshire. Quite simply without you, football would not happen. Lincolnshire FA

The other winners in the McDonald’s Community Awards for ‘grassroots heroes’ were Mariusz Sagan (best inclusive project), Louth Town (Charter Standard development club of the year), Callum Ward (young volunteer of the year), Lincoln Disability FC (Charter Standard club of the year) and Nick Hanson of Epworth Town Colts (outstanding contribution to community football).

Lincolonshire FA referee awards also went to Michael Massingham (outstanding contribution), David Jones (male referee of the year) and Rob Atkin (contribution within a referee development setting).

The special guest was England and Birmingham City striker Ellen White who helped the Lionesses to reach the World Cup and European Championship semi-finals.