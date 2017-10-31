FOOTBALL: Friendly face for referees

Have your say

Premier League official Kevin Friend was the special guest at Spalding Referees Association last week.

The meeting at Spalding United saw a good attendance as Friend talked about his rise from grassroots to the most watched league in the world and the difficulties which he encountered on the way.

He welcomed comments about clips of film and opened to any questions.

The next meeting will be on Thursday, November 30, at the Sir Halley Stewart Field (7pm start).

Peterborough Referees are organising their ninth Young Referees night at the Fleet, Fletton, on Thursday, November 16 with doors the opening at 6.15pm for a 6.45pm start.

Premier League referee Mike Jones is the headline guest. Any referee and family wishing to attend should email rawindle@virginmedia.com with their details.