FOOTBALL: Ford focus on Sunday Cup glory

Josh Ford struck five times as Holbeach United reached the Lincolnshire FA Sunday Cup semi-finals.
Jonny Allen, Aaron Eyett and Billy Smith also netted at Carter’s Park.
Since being formed last summer, the Tigers still have a 100 per cent record.
They have scored 125 goals in 14 games.
Holbeach – who have four matches in hand on Spalding Sunday League leaders Sutton Bridge – are away to Mulberry on Sunday.
Sutton Bridge won 12-1 at bottom-of-the-table South Holland United Clarets last weekend.
Adam Thompson (4), Jack Murley (3), Ben Partridge (2), Bradley Fox, Jake Lally and Sean Jewell were on target.