FOOTBALL: Ford focus on Sunday Cup glory

Josh Ford scores the seventh goal for Holbeach. Photos: Tim Wilson

  • Lincolnshire FA Sunday Cup quarter-final - Holbeach United 8 Scothern United 1
Josh Ford struck five times as Holbeach United reached the Lincolnshire FA Sunday Cup semi-finals.

Jonny Allen, Aaron Eyett and Billy Smith also netted at Carter’s Park.

Since being formed last summer, the Tigers still have a 100 per cent record.

They have scored 125 goals in 14 games.

Holbeach – who have four matches in hand on Spalding Sunday League leaders Sutton Bridge – are away to Mulberry on Sunday.

Sutton Bridge won 12-1 at bottom-of-the-table South Holland United Clarets last weekend.

Celebrations for Holbeach on Sunday

Adam Thompson (4), Jack Murley (3), Ben Partridge (2), Bradley Fox, Jake Lally and Sean Jewell were on target.

Congratulations after the fifth goal

