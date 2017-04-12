FOOTBALL: Extra quality sends ‘naive’ Pinchbeck United to defeat

Pinchbeck United’s title bid suffered a blow with their first league defeat since August.

League leaders Peterborough Sports Reserves completed the double over their rivals with Tuesday’s 4-2 home win.

Pinchbeck’s run of 18 successive league wins came to an end against the only other side to have beaten them in the ChromaSport & Trophies Peterborough and District League this term.

Liam Ogden and Ollie Maltby were on target in the midweek defeat.

Peterborough Sports had called up prolific pair Mark Jones and Josh Moreman who have a total of 72 goals in the club’s title-winning season in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Premier Division.

Pinchbeck player-boss Ian Dunn said: “It would have been naive to think they were not going to do something like that.

We had won every league match since the end of August so we know we are capable of these runs. It’s down to us now to win the last nine games. Ian Dunn

“Moreman was unplayable at times and he scored from 25 yards so what can we do?

“Both of those players should be at a higher level than the UCL, let alone our league.

“It was very tough for us against players of that calibre.

“In the first half, we didn’t play particularly well and we were a little bit naive at times.

“In the second half, we changed it a bit and had a go at them.

“You could probably argue that we were the better side after the break.

“They sat in and caught us on the break a few times – including their fourth goal.

“If we had made it 3-2 then it could have been a more interesting finish.

“We kept going but in the end they had a bit of quality to win the game.

“Looking at their first-team manager Jimmy Dean’s comments on Twitter, it seems that Sports will play Moreman and Jones next week at Netherton United as well.

“So at least they are being consistent by trying to get themselves a league title.

“We have to take it as a compliment because they were worried about us.

“Sports have still got a few tough games and we are mainly up against mid-table teams.

“It won’t be easy going to Langtoft United on Saturday but all we can do is win our nine remaining games and then see where that leaves us.

“We have to make sure we pick up as many points as we can until the end of the season.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Sports Res 4 Pinchbeck 2, Stamford Lions 1 Ketton 1.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Sleaford Sports Amateurs 0 Wyberton 3.

TAYLORS SERVICE GARAGES BOSTON LEAGUE

Target Newspapers Challenge Cup final: Fishtoft 1 Wyberton A 0 (at Boston Town).