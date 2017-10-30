FOOTBALL: Derby delight for Spalding United Ladies

Have your say

Spalding United celebrated a second successive win in the Cambridgeshire Women’s League Championship North.

They dominated derby day to beat Pinchbeck United 6-3.

Spalding were 5-1 up at half-time and made some changes to rest players with injuries.

Defensive mistakes let Pinchbeck in for two goals then Spalding’s central defenders gave the ball away just outside their penalty area as Alexandra Gomes completed a hat-trick.

Spalding’s goalscorers were Ellis Taylor-Williams (2), Stephanie Starr (2), Beki Navarrete and Louise Coggles.

Stephanie Starr doubles the lead