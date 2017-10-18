FOOTBALL: Derby date at Carter’s Park

Holbeach United will face last season’s runners-up Deeping Rangers tonight.

They meet for a place in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy semi-finals - but Tigers boss Seb Hayes wants a chance to “put it right” after their winning run came to an end on Saturday.

Holbeach were beaten 2-0 at Rothwell Corinthians in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division after a performance which Hayes described as “rubbish”.

He said: “This is the kind of game which we need with a local derby at home.

“Every now and again you will get a bad performance like we had on Saturday.

“We’ve got to regroup now and we won’t panic.

“It was only our second defeat in 11 league games and third loss from 18 matches in all competitions.

“This has been a fantastic start to the season and we weren’t getting carried away when we won eight in a row.

“We’ve got an in-house target of which position we want to finish in. We are miles ahead of that already.

“We’ve got to make sure we turn up tonight. We also need to put it right from the league game at Deeping when we went 4-0 down and only scored three goals when it was too late.”

Oliver Medwynter and Will Bird are back in the Tigers’ squad after missing the trip to Rothwell Corinthians.

Former Deeping midfielder Luke Avis is cup-tied after playing for 10 minutes as a substitute in the Clarets’ 3-1 home win over Blackstones.

Rangers are looking to build on last weekend’s 3-2 victory which ended Newport Pagnell Town’s unbeaten start to the league season.

Manager Michael Goode said: “This competition is one of our targets this season after losing in the final last May.

“If we get through, we can look forward to the semi-final in January or February so that also keeps you going over the festive period.

“It’s a big week for us in the Senior Trophy, Buildbase FA Vase and Hinchingbrooke Cup.

“Positive results in three cup competitions would keep us ticking along so we won’t be sitting back - we want to win.”

Michael Simpson and Jack Marsden return to Deeping’s squad but Charlie Coulson serves a one-match ban.

The winners of tonight’s tie at Carter’s Park will face Bourne Town or Sleaford Town in the semi-final.

In the northern section, Grimsby Borough face Bottesford Town and cup holders Cleethorpes Town meet Winterton Rangers.