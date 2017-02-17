FOOTBALL: Darren’s debut hat-trick helps Holbeach to beat leaders

Holbeach United extended their 100 per cent record with a 7-1 victory over Spalding Sunday League leaders Sutton Bridge.

Darren Edey got a hat-trick on his debut as Josh Ford and Francis McKeown both added doubles.

Sam Stockdale was sent off for Sutton Bridge who replied in the second half through Matt Eaton.

Chris Taylor’s treble took Jubilee to a 5-2 win against Pinchbeck while Swineshead Institute thrashed Spalding Wanderers 14-2.

Punchbowl Tigers booked their John Chappell Shield final place with a 4-0 victory over Mulberry.

Sutton St James lost 7-2 to Maltings in the King’s Lynn Sunday League’s Hardy Sheen Cup quarter-final. Jake Clitheroe and Joe Harrison were both on target.

Action from Holbeach against Sutton Bridge

Joe Broomfield got Fleet UC’s consolation strike in a 4-1 defeat to March Saracens in Division Two.