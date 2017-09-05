FOOTBALL: Dan’s double keeps Moulton Harrox on top

Moulton Harrox remain on top of the table after a seven-goal thriller on Saturday.

They made it six wins out of seven by beating Sawtry in the Premier Division.

Goals from Dan Woods (2), Joe Townsend and Louis Steadman earned a 4-3 win while Jake Mason was sent off.

Newly-promoted Sutton Bridge United earned a 1-1 draw at Peterborough ICA Sports. Jake Lally’s first-half goal was cancelled out.

Holbeach United saw off Deeping Rangers 5-3 with all the goals coming in the second half.

Callum Davies (2), Gary Chappell, Jonny Allen and Dean Elston scored for the Tigers’ reserves.

Tom Gosling (3) and Davy Shepherd secured a 4-0 home win for Long Sutton Athletic over Uppingham Town in Division One.

Langtoft United lost 4-1 at home to Sutton Rovers in the Lincolnshire FA Junior Cup.

LINCOLNSHIRE FA JUNIOR CUP

First round: Langtoft 1 Sutton Rovers 4.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports 2 Stamford Lions 5, Holbeach Res 5 Deeping Res 3, Ketton 1 Peterborough Sports Res 2, Moulton Harrox 4 Sawtry 3, Peterborough ICA Sports 1 Sutton Bridge 1, Thorney 6 Warboys 0.

Division One: AFC Stanground Sports Res 2 Wittering Harriers 3, Kings Cliffe 0 Netherton Res 1, Long Sutton 4 Uppingham 0, Oakham Res 1 Oundle 4, Stamford Belvedere 1 Ramsey 5.

Division Two: FC Parson Drove 4 Ketton Res 0, FC Peterborough 6 Stilton 2, Langtoft Res 1 Eye 16, Netherton A 5 Spalding Town 0, Parkway Eagles 2 Whittlesey Res 4, Sawtry Res 0 Spalding Res 9, Stamford Lions Res 2 Rippingale & Folkingham

2.

Division Three: Brotherhood Sports 8 Whittlesey A 2, Holbeach Bank 7 Farcet 0, Oundle Res 1 Feeder 3, Riverside 1 Cardea 13, Thorpe Wood Rangers 7 Whaplode Drove 4, Uppingham Res 1 Stamford Belvedere Res 2.

Division Four: AFC Stanground Sports A 0 Parkside 2, Eunice Huntingdon 1 Orton Rangers 0, Feeder Res 8 Peterborough NECI 3, Holbeach A 2 FC Peterborough Res 5, Huntingdon Rovers 2 Stamford Lions A 2, Tydd St Mary Res 6 Netherton B 0, Whittlesey B 6 Long Sutton Res 3.

Division Five: Hampton 7 Gunthorpe Harriers 1, Premiair Res 3 Kings Cliffe Res 2, Spalding A 1 AFC Orton 7, Wittering Harriers Res 2 Glinton & Northborough Res 5.

Chairman Championship Shield first round: Peterborough Polonia 1 Moulton Harrox Res 2.