FOOTBALL: Clinical Clitheroe on target again for Saints

Have your say

Tydd St Mary made the short trip across South Holland to Crowland Town on Saturday and returned home with all three points after a gutsy performance.

These two teams were two divisions apart last season but Tydd broke the deadlock.

The opening goal for Tydd

A great flowing move saw Eddy Pentney expertly slide in Jake Clitheroe after just four minutes to put the Saints 1-0 up.

Crowland levelled before the break but the Saints made it 2-1 around the hour mark when Dan Piccaver’s backheel found Clitheroe to lash home.

Clitheroe then completed his hat-trick on 67 minutes when Jason Bradshaw picked him out.

In a hotly contested match, Crowland were awarded a penalty on 72 minutes which was duly despatched past Dave Cooper.

Both sides had chances to add to their tally but the Saints saw the game out for their fifth successive win in Division One.

Meanwhile, Long Sutton Athletic shared eight goals with Moulton Harrox reserves.

Matty Oliver (2), Billy Oliver and Paul Newcombe were on target for the Magpies.

Declan Earth (2), Martin Sandall and Tom Panton got the replies.

Premier Division leaders Moulton suffered their first defeat, going down 3-1 away to Peterborough ICA Sports.

Billy King scored for Harrox who remain two points clear of Peterborough Sports reserves.

Sutton Bridge United beat Langtoft United 5-1 thanks to Matt Eaton (2), Sam Cooper, Martin Baker and Ben English as Ian Walker responded.

Deeping Rangers reserves lost 3-0 at home to Ketton.

Premier Division: Deeping Res 0 Ketton 3, Peterborough ICA Sports 3 Moulton Harrox 1, Sawtry 1 Stamford Lions 1, Sutton Bridge 5 Langtoft 1, Warboys 0 Netherton 10.

Division One: Crowland 2 Tydd St Mary 3, Moulton Harrox Res 4 Long Sutton 4, Ramsey 3 Uppingham 2, Stamford Belvedere 9 Netherton Res 1.

Division Two: Langtoft Res 3 Stamford Lions Res 6, Netherton A 5 Sawtry Res 0, Rippingale & Folkingham 6 Ketton Res 2.

Division Three: Cardea 8 Whittlesey A 0, Farcet 2 Leverington Sports Res 2, Holbeach Bank 0 Whaplode Drove 4, Oundle Res 5 Brotherhood Sports 5.

Division Four: Feeder Res 0 Orton Rangers 11, Netherton B 5 FC Peterborough Res 2, Parkside 3 Peterborough NECI 5, Whittlesey B 6 Huntingdon Rovers 1.

Division Five: FC Peterborough A 0 Hampton 4, Leverington Sports A 1 Spalding A 3, Premiair Res 0 Wittering Harriers Res 4.

Intermediate Shield second round: Riverside 0 Premiair 9, Spalding Res 6 Stilton 0, Thorpe Wood Rangers 2 Feeder 6 (aet).

League Shield second round: Gunthorpe Harriers 2 AFC Stanground Sports A 3, Long Sutton Res 1 Eunice Huntingdon 4, Stamford Lions A 5 Ramsey Res 2, Tydd St Mary Res 1 Glinton & Northborough Res 5.