FOOTBALL: Change of system puts the Saints in control

Tydd St Mary kick off their defence of the Spalding Inter-Services Trophy on Saturday.

They face a trip to Boston & District League side Old Doningtonians, having won the competition for the past two seasons.

The Saints continued their fine form with a 3-1 win against Netherton United Reserves side in Division One of the ChromaSport & Trophies Peterborough & District League.

Playing on the Grange 3G pitch in blustery conditions, the Saints made hard work of it in the first half.

After weathering some early pressure, Tydd finally made the breakthrough on 27 minutes. Good build-up play found Jake Clitheroe on the edge of the box and, using his strength, he found space and smashed it home.

However, Netherton hit Tydd on the counter-attack just five minutes later to level the match.

The Saints came out for the second half with the wind behind them but struggled for the first 15 minutes.

A formation change to a 5-3-2 then altered the game.

Tydd were rewarded with some good football in the 73rd minute when Stu Easey spotted the run of Tim Lowe and dinked a great ball in for a header across the goalkeeper.

Tydd hit the bar and the post but still couldn’t find that elusive third goal until Lowe turned provider in the 80th minute when his cross from the right picked out Clitheroe at the far post to nod home.

Meanwhile, Crowland Town lost 8-2 away to leaders Peterborough Polonia.

Premier Division front-runners Moulton Harrox won 5-2 at Leverington Sports thanks to Dan Woods (2), Ian Bradbury, Daniel Lambe-Hyner and an own goal.

Sutton Bridge United came from 4-1 down at half-time to rescue a point at Deeping Rangers’ reserves. Sam Cooper, Matt Eaton, Sam Stockdale and Kurt Scott were on target.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Res 4 Sutton Bridge 4, Ketton 0 Thorney 3, Langtoft 0 Holbeach Res 5, Leverington Sports 2 Moulton Harrox 5.

Division One: Netherton Res 1 Tydd St Mary 3, Oundle 5 Glinton & Northborough 1, Peterborough Polonia 8 Crowland 2, Stamford Belvedere 4 Uppingham 2.

Division Two: FC Peterborough 3 Whittlesey Res 3, Parkway Eagles 3 Rippingale & Folkingham 1, Spalding Town 6 Langtoft Res 0, Spalding Res 1 Bretton North End 2, Stamford Lions Res 1 Ketton Res 1.

Division Three: Brotherhood Sports 6 Riverside 0, Farcet 1 Cardea 3, Holbeach Bank 3 Oundle Res 7, Premiair 3 Thorpe Wood Rangers 0, Uppingham Res 4 Feeder 5, Whaplode Drove 4 Stamford Belvedere Res 0.

Division Four: Eunice Huntingdon 1 Stamford Lions A 0, Holbeach A 2 Whittlesey B 4, Huntingdon Rovers 5 Feeder Res 0, Netherton B 2 Peterborough NECI 7, Ramsey Res 2 Parkside 5, Tydd St Mary Res 1 AFC Stanground Sports A 2.

Division Five: AFC Orton 9 Leverington Sports A 0, Glinton & Northborough Res 3 FC Peterborough A 1, Gunthorpe Harriers 1 Premiair Res 2, Wittering Harriers Res 3 Hampton 3.