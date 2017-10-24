FOOTBALL: Chance to experiment for Spalding United’s youngsters

Have your say

Spalding United’s under-21s are back in action tonight.

They take on the Lincolnshire League’s representative side at Skegness Town in a friendly during a break between league matches.

The Tulips have seven points from three games in the Lincolnshire FA Under-21 Development League’s south section.

The next game at home to Sleaford Sports has been put back 24 hours to Wednesday, November 1.

The Lincolnshire League XI are preparing for the FA Inter League second round tie against the Staffordshire County Senior League in December.

Spalding under-21 manager Lewis Thorogood said: “This will be a good run-out and a chance to experiment by looking at different formations.

“The Lincolnshire League is now officially Step Seven with decent teams who are also taking part in the FA Vase.

“I’m sure they will be a strong side and, to be honest, our lads need a bit of physicality in games.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to get another match after some of the lads were involved last week against Gresley in the Integro Cup.”

Spalding are likely to bring in a right-back and midfielder ahead of tonight’s friendly.

Midfielder Layton Maddison, who has joined on a youth loan from Peterborough United, will be involved along with first-team striker Jonny Lockie.