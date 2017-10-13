FOOTBALL: Big win sends Spalding United to top spot

Have your say

Spalding United’s under-21s took over at the top of the table on goal difference after their first away win.

Lewis Millington (2), Marcel Chipamaunga (2), Jonny Lockie, Jordan Neil, Jack Dykes and Paul Walker were all on target for the Tulips on Thursday night.

After three games, they have joined Boston Town on seven points in the south section of the Lincolnshire FA Under-21 Development League.

Manager Lewis Thorogood said: “Hopefully now we can pull away and put distance between ourselves and other teams.

“People will sit up and take notice of this result which shows we are here to do a job and win this league.

“All the boys did well in a professional performance. Chris Rawlinson watched the game so they put themselves in the window to be involved more often in the first-team squad.

“We were 4-0 up in the first half but then started messing about on the edge of the penalty box, gave away a silly free-kick and they scored.

“We had enough quality in the squad but we brought in first-team players who needed minutes ahead of Saturday’s league game.

“This was one of the strongest under-21 sides I’ve had over the last two-and-a-half years in that role at any club.

“We looked good going forward with bags of energy and pace.

“We hit the bar and missed chances so we could have scored 11 or 12.

“Although Newark Town are not the strongest side, they gave it a go. They didn’t sit back and they could have added another couple of goals.

“We can’t complain at the scoreline and we’ve pulled back the goal difference. It was a good night.”

Senior players Jack Fixter, Ellis Humble, Lockie and Walker were involved.

After a light training session on Thursday, Spalding’s under-21s will have a friendly away to the Lincolnshire League’s representative side on October 24.

The next league game is at home to Sleaford Sports on October 31.