FOOTBALL: ‘Awesome achievement’ by Holbeach United

Holbeach United’s Sunday side ended their first-ever season with a trophy treble and a 100 per cent record.

Macauley Grimwood struck four times last weekend as the Tigers completed their Spalding Sunday League title campaign with a 6-0 win at Pinchbeck United.

Just a few days earlier, Billy Smith’s double hat-trick was supported by trebles from Darren Edey, Josh Ford and Adam Jackson during their 21-1 victory over Mulberry at Carter’s Park.

Holbeach were crowned champions after winning the Lincolnshire FA Sunday Cup and the league’s Knockout Cup.

The overall record after 25 wins produced a total of 252 goals.

Tim Cole, joint manager with Ford, reflected: “We set out last summer with a target of winning the Lincolnshire Cup.

Luke Wilson lifts the Lincolnshire FA Sunday Cup

“But I don’t think any of us thought we would finish the season with a 100 per cent record.

“It has been an awesome achievement and pretty phenomenal.

“Credit must go to all the lads because even when we came up against weaker teams in the league, the opposition said how much they enjoyed playing against us.

“We would never rub it in their faces or take the mickey by swapping positions in the team.

“We have respect for all the other teams and we didn’t want to come across badly.

“If teams scored against us, we applauded them because they were trying their best.

“Going into the Lincolnshire Cup was an unknown quantity because teams from the Lincoln or Grimsby area come from tougher leagues so we really didn’t know what to expect.

“Next season we’ll go again with the aim of retaining the trophies.

Scott Powley celebrates with the Spalding Sunday League Knockout Cup

“We are also planning to enter the FA Sunday Cup at a national level. But as a club, you have to be running for two years before you can enter. It would be a big challenge for us the following season.

“All the boys will stick together and we want to keep this going.”