FOOTBALL: Academy’s graduates on road to first team

Youngsters at the Holbeach United Community Sports Academy will be offered more opportunities to break into the senior set-up.

First-team manager Seb Hayes has already spoken of his plans to use Dan Dougill, Lewis Harker and Callum Davies on a regular basis this term.

We’re showing them a road to the first team as we get more youngsters coming through the system. Phil Barnes

The reserves are building for the future as well, with the squad boosted by talent from the under-16s and under-18s.

Reserve team manager Phil Barnes said: “The academy has been open for three years so, as a club, we’re getting an influx of players now.

“We’re showing them a road to the first team as we get more youngsters coming through the system.

“In the reserves, we’ve got a nice balance of youth and experience with the likes of Dean Elston and Jonny Allen involved.

“We don’t want to burn out the youngsters as they learn from Dean and Jonny so at times it will be better for them coming off the bench.

“To be honest, we’d be happy to stay up because the Peterborough League Premier Division is tough, especially with so many youngsters who are getting used to it.”

Holbeach’s reserves lost 2-1 at Deeping Rangers for a third successive defeat.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Moulton Harrox made it four wins in a row as Matt Watkin got the only goal away to AFC Stanground Sports.

Sutton Bridge United got their first win of the season as Joe Sutton scored at home to Thorney.

Langtoft United lost 10-1 at home to Sawtry.

Long Sutton Athletic got off the mark in Division One with a 2-1 home victory over Stamford Belvedere.