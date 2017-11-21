FOOTBALL: Academy and education scholarship at Holbeach

One Touch Football will be offering an academy and education scholarship next year in Holbeach.

They have formed a partnership with Holbeach United Youth, based at the Community Sports Academy.

The trustees of Holbeach United Community Sports Academy are proud to be working with One Touch Soccer School to launch an educational based football scheme for 16 to 18-year-olds. Stuart Clark

The students will receive UEFA coaching for 15 to 20 hours a week while studying a BTEC level 2 or 3 in Sport which has been rated good by OFSTED.

They will work towards achieving an FA Level 1 coaching qualification as well as becoming a qualified referee.

“Since the opening of the academy in 2015, we have been able to offer football to more than 250 children and young adults aged seven to 18 and have 17 teams currently using the facility.

“Having spoken with Glenn at One Touch and gaining an understanding of what the course has to offer school leavers, we are pleased that our community facility can be used on a daily and weekly basis to enhance and develop these young adults.”

Glenn Vaughan, academy director, added: “We are delighted to have secured another fantastic facility and have the backing of Holbeach United Youth to help us create a sensational centre.

“The opportunities this centre will offer our students are endless and I can’t wait to get it off the ground – it’s all very exciting.

“Knowing the success we have had at Netherton and Oakham, I am confident this centre will attract many players who want to move up the pathway into playing a higher standard of football or those wanting to gain a recognised qualification.”

The first open event is on Thursday, February 15 (1-3pm) at Holbeach United Community Sports Academy.

For information, visit www.onetouchfootball.co.uk