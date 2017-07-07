Search

FA YOUTH CUP: Deeping Rangers and Bourne Town in early rounds

Deeping won the Lincolnshire FA Under-16 Cup last season

Deeping Rangers have been drawn away in the FA Youth Cup.

Preliminary round (week commencing September 4)

Eastwood Community v Deeping Rangers

First qualifying round (w/c Sept 18)

Ashby Ivanhoe / Belper Town v Eastwood Community / Deeping Rangers; Bourne Town v Harborough Town / Leicester Road

Second qualifying round (w/c Oct 2)

Third qualifying round (w/c Oct 16)

First round proper (to be played by November 4)

Second round (by November 18)

Third round (by December 16)

Fourth round (by January 20)

Fifth round (by February 10)

Quarter-finals (by March 3)

Semi-finals first legs (by March 24)

Semi-finals second legs (by April 7)

Final (date to be confirmed)