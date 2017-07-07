FA YOUTH CUP: Deeping Rangers and Bourne Town in early rounds

Deeping Rangers have been drawn away in the FA Youth Cup.
Preliminary round (week commencing September 4)
Eastwood Community v Deeping Rangers
First qualifying round (w/c Sept 18)
Ashby Ivanhoe / Belper Town v Eastwood Community / Deeping Rangers; Bourne Town v Harborough Town / Leicester Road
Second qualifying round (w/c Oct 2)
Third qualifying round (w/c Oct 16)
First round proper (to be played by November 4)
Second round (by November 18)
Third round (by December 16)
Fourth round (by January 20)
Fifth round (by February 10)
Quarter-finals (by March 3)
Semi-finals first legs (by March 24)
Semi-finals second legs (by April 7)
Final (date to be confirmed)