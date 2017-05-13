CUP FINAL VERDICT: Ogden heads late winner for Pinchbeck United

Pinchbeck United finally got what they deserved thanks to Liam Ogden’s glancing header.

The Knights retained the trophy by the same scoreline which had seen off Moulton Harrox’s challenge almost exactly a year ago.

They claimed another late winner in a highly-charged final where the big surprise was that referee Cliff Mills didn’t produce a red card.

This time, Ogden found space to flick substitute James Gordan’s right-wing cross into the far corner.

Ogden got himself in the right place at the right time again as Pinchbeck held on under later pressure.

A goalline clearance came seconds after Ben Martin pushed out Lee Clementson’s low drive at the foot of the post.

Celebrations at the final whistle

Luke Gardner had cleared Ben Daly’s header off the line just before Ogden broke the deadlock.

Three minutes into time added on, Chris Shipley was the hero with a brilliant block in the six-yard box.

Adam Scott’s effort was held and moments later, the celebrations could start.

But it could have been much more comofrtable.

Pinchbeck United

Prolific striker Ollie Maltby had a hat-trick of first-half chances and you would have expected him to convert at least one of those.

He headed too high from Tyler Wright’s free-kick and forced Ross Ingram into his first save, although a corner wasn’t given.

Maltby’s flick, turn and burst into space before hitting the target with a right-foot drive showed a glimpse of his ability.

A half-volley flew wide as player-manager Ian Dunn put in a right-wing cross which wasn’t cleared.

Late pressure from Netherton United

Wright’s free-kick was tipped wide by Ingram and Pinchbeck skipper Nick Bishop fired over just before he was caught late. The penalty appeal was rejected but there was a case.

Dunn escaped punishment for an incident on the edge of the penalty box which left Ingram needing treatment.

Tom Brooks – who had been booked before the break – was fortunate to stay on the pitch following another foul.

Netherton United captain Herbie Panting also received a final warning as it seemed that the match might get out of control.

Maltby’s header was tipped onto the woodwork but at the other end, Martin twice kept out Dwayne Rankin.

Ogden found a way past Ingram and Pinchbeck had to show plenty of commitment in protecting that lead.

Pinchbeck keeper Ben Martin

Having dominated the first half and created more opportunities on the night, there could be no complaints over the result.

It might not have been pretty as tempers boiled over – but it was a case of ‘job done’.

PINCHBECK UNITED

3-5-2: Martin; Brooks (sub Gordan 70 mins), Smith, Gardner; Ogden, Shipley, Bishop (sub Eyes 88 mins), Wright, Lawe; Maltby, Dunn (sub Edwards 78 mins). Subs not used: Murrell, Ross.

NETHERTON UNITED

4-2-3-1: Ingram; Hansford, Panting, Brisbourne (sub Wheatland 88 mins), Taylor (sub Scott 79 mins); Jackson (sub Watson 80 mins), Daly; Wood, Rankin, Randall; Clementson. Subs not used: Fountain, Heming.

REFEREE

Cliff Mills.

GOAL

Ogden (76 mins, 1-0).

BOOKINGS

Panting (unsporting behaviour); Smith, Brooks (fouls); Daly (persistent fouling).

STAR MAN

Liam Ogden – headed home the winner and got himself in the right place at the right time again for a goalline clearance as Pinchbeck held on at the end.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★