Hayes starts with victory

Seb Hayes kicked off life in the Holbeach United dug-out with a 3-0 win over Leicester Nirvana - and declared there’s still more to come.

Goals from Josh Ford, Callum Madigan and Jamie Ward settled the United Counties League Premier Division contest on Saturday.

And new boss Hayes was delighted.

“I was a good win,” he said. “It was a scrappy win, but that’s what we expect this time of year when the pitches are heavy.

“It was a good performance and we defended well. It’s a great club and I’m already enjoying it more than I thought I would.

“You can’t complain about beginning with a 3-0 win.”

Although Hayes was all smiles, he admitted that his side can still do better than their fifth-place standing in the league table.

“There’s still a lot of things we can improve upon,” he said.

“But we’re getting better every week due to new signings and players coming back from injury.”

Victory at Carter’s Park saw the Tigers make it three straight wins as Ford gave his side a 21st-minute lead, before the advantage was doubled by Madigan in first-half stoppage time. And with eight minutes to go, Ward completed the rout from a corner.