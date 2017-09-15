FOOTBALL: ‘We want to do ourselves justice and play with a bit of freedom’

The magic of the Emirates FA Cup comes to Deeping Rangers on Saturday.

In front of a bumper crowd and BBC viewers, the Clarets face former Football League club Kidderminster Harriers.

Deeping have equalled their best-ever run in the competition by reaching the second qualifying round.

Two years ago, a record attendance of 635 saw a 3-0 home defeat to AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Now Deeping are looking to go one better by knocking out Vanarama National League North full-timers Kidderminster.

Boss Michael Goode said: “It’s going to be a brilliant day for the whole club.

“Many of our players have stayed loyal to Deeping and playing live on the BBC is probably a one-off during their careers.

“We want to do ourselves justice and play with a bit of freedom. If we play at our best, who knows what might happen?

“We have a chance to cause a huge upset and I know they had a scout looking at us last Saturday at Sileby Rangers.

“They can spend a few days working on this game as a full-time squad.

“We’ve got information about them and we’ll get more reports on Tuesday night’s league defeat at Tamworth.

“But we’ve only had an hour and a quarter on Thursday night in training so we can’t do much about how Kidderminster might line up against us.

“We have to make sure we are right and let them worry about us.

“We haven’t got time to change formations with only basic information about how they might play here.

“We’ve got to play with a high intensity like we did in the pre-season friendly with Peterborough United.

“We must keep it tight at the back, limit their chances and try to hurt them in the final third.

“We’re looking forward to the day. Although we want to win this game, league points are more important to us as we can’t win the FA Cup.

“Hopefully, Kidderminster will bring 150 to 200 fans and local people will support us like they do at the Deepings raft race and beer festival.

“We want people to show support for their local club. Non-football people will be talking about us as well.

“It’s a great draw and we couldn’t have asked for any more.

“We’ll get more coverage from the BBC and hopefully this will leave a legacy with more people being interested in our club. It’s going to be a brilliant day.”

Goode has confirmed that veteran goalkeeper Danny Bircham will again deputise for number one Richard Stainsby who has already missed four games with a shoulder injury.

Goode added: “Bircham had talked about retiring and he would prefer not to play – but he’s enjoying it at the moment.

“He’s a great keeper to have on the bench and come in to do a job when needed like this.”

Central defender Jonny Clay should be fully fit after being rested at Sileby last weekend following a dead leg.

Deeping go into the FA Cup tie after scoring 13 goals in three successive wins.

Kidderminster lost 2-1 at Tamworth on Tuesday to be 14th in the National League North table – 60 places above Deeping in the non-League pyramid.

Kick-off is 12.30pm with live streaming on the BBC Sports website, app and connected devices.

Each club receives a £1,000 fee in addition to the £4,500 for the winners of the tie.

Admission prices are £8 adults, £5 concessions and £1 under-16s.