FOOTBALL: ‘We like Tuesday nights at home so we’re all looking forward to it’

Chris Rawlinson is happy that Spalding United have a second chance to book a spot in the Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round.

The Tulips boss needed to make tactical changes after Wisbech Town overturned Jack Fixter’s opener.

Jenk Acar produced the second-half equaliser which set up Tuesday night’s replay at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Rawlinson said: “It was a fair result and I’m happy to have a replay.

“I don’t think we had a great first half as we struggled with the shape.

“As we showed last season, when we match teams up we can get on top of them.

Lee Beeson battles with Sam Murphy

“Wisbech have some good players and they will do well in the league, especially at home.

“I don’t think the officials helped particularly as this game looked a little bit above them.

“Fair play to Wisbech who gave us a real test.

“It didn’t help that we were missing Adam Jackson and Nathan Whitehead.

“We did much better in the second half and we could have nicked it with a couple of chances.

“In the first half, we were missing that tempo. I wasn’t pleased and I had a decent go at them at half-time.

“I thought that they were looking for excuses and just waiting for something else to happen rather than actually do something about it.

“In the second half, we won the individual battles.

Chris Rawlinson and assistant Matt Easton

“We know that we will be in for another tough game tonight.

“If we play like we did for 20 minutes in the first half on Saturday then we will get beaten.

“Hopefully there will be a big crowd. We like Tuesday nights at home so we’re all looking forward to it.”

Jackson should be back in Spalding’s defence after missing the weekend tie for the birth of his daughter Ennis-Mai.

Whitehead could return after Rawlinson decided not to take any risk over a fitness concern. Conor Higginson went off in the first half with a long-standing injury.

Spalding’s new under-21 development squad will play their final pre-season game at Lincoln United on Thursday.