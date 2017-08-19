FOOTBALL: ‘We did much better in the second half and we could have nicked it’

Have your say

Chris Rawlinson is happy that Spalding United have a second chance to book a spot in the Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round.

The Tulips boss needed to make tactical changes after Wisbech Town overturned Jack Fixter’s opener.

Jenk Acar produced the second-half equaliser which set up Tuesday night’s replay at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Rawlinson said: “It was a fair result and I’m happy to have a replay.

“I don’t think we had a great first half as we struggled with the shape.

“As we showed last season, when we match teams up we can get on top of them.

“Wisbech have some good players and they will do well in the league, especially at home.

“I don’t think the officials helped particularly as this game looked a little bit above them.

“Fair play to Wisbech who gave us a real test.

“It didn’t help that we were missing Adam Jackson and Nathan Whitehead.

“We did much better in the second half and we could have nicked it with a couple of chances.

“In the first half, we were missing that tempo. I wasn’t pleased and I had a decent go at them at half-time.

“I thought that they were looking for excuses and just waiting for something else to happen rather than actually do something about it.

“In the second half, we won the individual battles.”