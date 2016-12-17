FOOTBALL: Tulips a point off the top, Deeping hit six and Tigers make it three straight wins

Spalding United avenged their FA Trophy exit as they earned a 2-0 victory away at Gresley FC this afternoon.

In the week Tulips boss Dave Frecklington said it was his side’s chance to ‘put right’ their 4-1 cup exit back in October, and they certainly did that.

Connor Higginson’s penalty put the Tulips in front, and that advantage was doubled when Matthew Varley struck late on to secure three Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division (South) points.

With leaders Shaw Lane held to a 1-1 draw by AFC Rushden & Diamonds, the Tulips sit third but are just a point behind the leaders and Newcastle Town..

There was another instalment of the Scott Coupland show in the United Counties League Premier Division as the attacker bagged a hat-trick in Deeping Rangers’ 6-0 thrashing of mid-table Northampton ON Chenecks at Haydon Whitham Stadium.

The emphatic victory stretches Rangers’ unbeaten streak to 15 matches.

Scott Mooney tucked away an early goal for Rangers before skipper Dave Burton-Jones headed home number two.

It was 3-0 when Dan Flack found the net with a strike, while goal number four came from the penalty spot, Coupland getting his name on the scoresheet.

Coupland then added two more to complete his treble and another resounding victory.

Holbeach United earned a resounding 3-0 home win against Leicester Nirvana at Carter’s Park to make it three straight wins.

Josh Ford gave the Tigers a 21st-minute lead, before the advantage was doubled by Callum Madigan in first-half stoppage time.

And with eight minutes to go, Jamie Ward completed the rout from a corner.