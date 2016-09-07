FOOTBALL: Title favourites’ unbeaten start ended by Deeping Rangers

There was no hangover for Deeping Rangers after their heavy FA Cup defeat as they bounced back to inflict a first top-flight reverse on title favourites Peterborough Sports.

Top scorer Scott Mooney scored the only goal following a run from the halfway line seven minutes before half-time at the Haydon Whitham Stadium on Tuesday night.

Deeping missed the opportunity to wrap up the win when Scott Coupland missed a penalty in the second period.

Sports took a perfect winning league record from four matches into the game but couldn’t even find an equaliser despite heavy second-half pressure. Centre-back Richard Jones thought he had scored from a corner but his header was ruled not to have crossed the line.

Jones also smacked a header against the crossbar from another set-piece.

Deeping keeper Richard Stainsby made three terrific saves to thwart former Rangers striker Mark Jones.

Meanwhile, Bourne Town led at half-time but lost 2-1 to Melton Town who made it back to back wins.

The Wakes went ahead three minutes before the break through George Couzens.

Ash Palfreyman’s ninth goal of the season squared the game three minutes into the second half.

Bourne had the chance to go back in front with a penalty but Zak Munton’s kick was saved and Melton won it with a 76th-minute Jack Baker goal.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Knockout Cup first round: Thrapston 1 Sileby 1 (9-8 on pens, Thrapston away to Harborough, ON Chenecks or Melton).

Premier Division: Cogenhoe 1 Eynesbury 7, Deeping 1 Peterborough Sports 0, Harrowby 3 Sleaford 2, Newport Pagnell 1 Wellingborough 2, Rothwell Corinthians 3 Leicester Nirvana 1.

Division One: Bourne 1 Melton 2, Daventry 3 Bugbrooke St Michaels 3, Long Buckby 0 Buckingham 2, Lutterworth 2 Burton Park Wanderers 1, Potton 3 Rushden & Higham 2, Raunds 3 Blackstones 0, Woodford 2 Whitworth 3.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Sleaford Sports Amateurs 1 Market Rasen 3.