FOOTBALL: Three strikes in three minutes seals the deal for Tydd

Tydd St. Mary gained their second promotion in as many seasons when they despatched Langtoft Reserves in the PDFL Division 2 Final.

Langtoft started the stronger of the two teams and could have been 1-0 up after just two minutes, but The Saints weathered the storm and came back strong.

It was on 17 minutes that the game completely changed, with Tydd scoring three goals in an electric three minute period.

The first was scored by James Woods, when a searching ball into the box by skipper Will Kirkham saw Woods flick the ball past the keeper for 1-0. Two minutes later it was the turn of Jason Bradshaw, who converted a Darren Rawthorn corner, then it was Jordan Ainslie, who slammed home to make it 3-0 to Tydd on 23 minutes.

Langtoft then had two very good chances to reduce the deficit, but poor finishing and some resolute goalkeeping by David Cooper in goal for Tydd kept the score at 3-0.

The Saints extended their lead on 41 minutes, when a free kick found its way through to Ainslie, who wrong-footed the keeper and slotted into the bottom right hand corner of the net for 4-0.

Langtoft came out with the bit between their teeth for the second half and deservedly got a goal back after just two minutes of the restart when Tydd failed to clear their lines and the ball was bundled home for 4-1.

However, a good disciplined performance by Tydd St Mary for the rest of the half saw The Saints win the match comfortably in the end and gain promotion to PDFL Division One for the 2017/2018 season.

Man of the Match was Darren Rawthorn, of Tydd St. Mary.

Thrilled Tydd co-manager, Carl Wilson said after the game: “I am delighted with what we have achieved at Tydd St Mary FC over the past five years, it is nothing short of outstanding.

“Tonight was a very professional and disciplined performance and the lads did well.

“Division One football is where we belong as a first team, we have been saying that for some time now and we have finally made it.

“I couldn’t be happier, onwards and upwards!”