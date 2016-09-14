FOOTBALL: Ten-man Holbeach United edge nine-goal thriller

Holbeach United maintained their unbeaten start to the league season in a nine-goal thriller at Carter’s Park.
The Tigers moved up to third place after edging out Huntingdon Town 5-4 on Wednesday night.
Having gone behind on the counter-attack, Holbeach hit back through Spencer Tinkler, Jake Clitheroe and Nick Jackson.
But Jackson’s own-goal was soon followed by an equaliser, only for Josh Ford to restore the home advantage from the penalty spot following deliberate handball.
Aaron Eyett restored the two-goal lead before skipper Jamie Stevens was sent off for the second time this season.
Huntingdon converted the retaken spot-kick after Rick Drury saved the first shot but Holbeach held on for a fifth league win out of six games.
The Tigers are at home to Oadby Town on Saturday.
