FOOTBALL: Spalding United boss Frecklington’s focus is back on league points

Spalding United will be aiming to bounce back immediately from their Emirates FA Cup exit by extending an unbeaten start to the league campaign.

The Tulips face Loughborough Dynamo on Saturday at the Sir Halley Stewart Field, having already put their points tally into double figures from four games.

Spalding sit third in the table but Dynamo are just two points behind in seventh spot.

Boss Dave Frecklington said: “The former Grantham Town manager Wayne Hallcro is now in charge at Dynamo and he always plays a 3-5-2 formation which we need to focus on this week.

“There are a few old heads in the team who know this league and they have started the season quite well.

“But this is a home game where we are looking to do well and there’s a chance we could go on top of the table as second-placed Romulus play league leaders Witton Albion on Saturday as well.

“We are going back to our bread and butter in terms of picking up points.

“Of course, it would have been nice to get through in the FA Cup and earn another £3,000 but we had a tough draw with two away games.”

Spalding’s first defeat of the campaign saw them lose 3-2 at Premier Division side Mickleover Sports in the FA Cup first qualifying round.

Frecklington added: “We did all right in terms of nullifying the way they set up by matching their midfield diamond.

“We limited them to long-range efforts and they didn’t really cause us any issues.

“The first goal was a bad time to concede but then we changed a few things around at half-time, went out to be more positive and Bradley Wells got us back into the game.

“We should have scored again but we switched off and things like that punish you.

“When Nathan Stainfield’s own-goal made it 3-1, it was always going to be an uphill battle.

“We gave it a go until the end but they are a good side who keep the ball well.

“We’ve got a team set up to do well at our level and this game was too early for us to see how far we have come against a higher-ranked side.

“Our group of players are showing at the start of this season that we can compete at our level.

“We said in the dressing room after Saturday’s game that we are disappointed as we didn’t do ourselves justice.

“Two or three players have still got question marks against them in the roles we are asking them to do.

“We need to look at aspects of the squad but the positive news is scoring 14 goals in six games, including nine from Wells.

“Hopefully, we’ll have Brad Barraclough in the squad soon, along with a few others – depending on how they come through this week’s training sessions.”

Chris Hamilton is also set to rejoin the squad along with Andy Wright who was ruled out through illness last weekend.

Striker Rees Longville-Daley has finally received international clearance to play following a spell in Croatia and he could come into contention after two substitute appearances this week with Boston Town.

Tom Waumsley has been released by Spalding and he might even face them this weekend as Dynamo are one of those clubs to make initial inquiries about signing him.