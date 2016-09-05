FOOTBALL: ‘Sore pride’ for Pinchbeck United goalkeeper

Pinchbeck United’s home game against Langtoft United was abandoned on Saturday due to a serious injury to goalkeeper Joe Ashton.

The Vikings led 2-1 when the Premier Division game was halted 10 minutes into the second half following a clash of heads between Ashton and Josh Hales.

Thomas Retzlaff had struck twice for Langtoft.

Ashton has recovered with Pinchbeck’s Twitter account describing his injuries as ‘mild concussion, a headache and sore pride’.

Deeping Rangers Reserves inflicted Netherton United’s first league defeat for 11 months as Connor Pilbeam and Antonio Dello Russo were on target in a 2-1 away win.

Moulton Harrox smashed Crowland Town 14-0 as Joe Townsend (6) and Marcus Parry (5) led the rout.

Langtoft celebrate scoring at Knight Street

James Ward scored twice as Holbeach United Reserves beat Sawtry 4-2.