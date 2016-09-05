FOOTBALL: ‘Sore pride’ for Pinchbeck United goalkeeper

GOALMOUTH ACTION: Pinchbeck keeper Joe Ashton looks on during the first half of Saturdays game against Langtoft United. Photo: Tim Wilson

GOALMOUTH ACTION: Pinchbeck keeper Joe Ashton looks on during the first half of Saturdays game against Langtoft United. Photo: Tim Wilson

  • ChromaSport & Trophies Peterborough and District League

0
Have your say

Pinchbeck United’s home game against Langtoft United was abandoned on Saturday due to a serious injury to goalkeeper Joe Ashton.

The Vikings led 2-1 when the Premier Division game was halted 10 minutes into the second half following a clash of heads between Ashton and Josh Hales.

Thomas Retzlaff had struck twice for Langtoft.

Ashton has recovered with Pinchbeck’s Twitter account describing his injuries as ‘mild concussion, a headache and sore pride’.

Deeping Rangers Reserves inflicted Netherton United’s first league defeat for 11 months as Connor Pilbeam and Antonio Dello Russo were on target in a 2-1 away win.

Moulton Harrox smashed Crowland Town 14-0 as Joe Townsend (6) and Marcus Parry (5) led the rout.

Langtoft celebrate scoring at Knight Street

Langtoft celebrate scoring at Knight Street

James Ward scored twice as Holbeach United Reserves beat Sawtry 4-2.

Langtoft led 2-1 when the game was abandoned

Langtoft led 2-1 when the game was abandoned

Back to the top of the page