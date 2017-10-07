FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up - wins for Deeping Rangers, Holbeach United and Pinchbeck United

Pinchbeck United smashed six goals past rock-bottom Stewarts & Lloyds Corby at the Sir Halley Stewart Field on Saturday.

Player-manager Ian Dunn’s first-half double put the Knights back on track following two successive defeats.

Ollie Maltby (2), Tom Sergeant and Tom Brooks also netted after the break to send Pinchbeck up to third place in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Division One.

Bourne Town shared the points in an eight-goal thriller at Lutterworth Town as the Wakes came from 3-1 down.

Scott Mooney’s stoppage-time strike was enough for Deeping Rangers to beat ON Chenecks in the Premier Division.

Lewis Leckie (3) and Mitch Griffiths earned a 4-0 home win for Holbeach United over Kirby Muxloe.

Celebrations for Pinchbeck