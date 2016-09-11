FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up and results

Spalding United moved level on points at the top of the table thanks to a late winner on Saturday.

The Tulips are second on goal-difference in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South following the 2-1 home win over Loughborough Dynamo.

Louis Keenan got on the end of Jack Oldham’s cross to put the visitors ahead on the half-hour mark.

Spalding drew level on 57 minutes with Bradley Wells lobbing keeper Liam Sharpe from the edge of the penalty area for his 10th goal of the season.

Wells was the provider for Jenk Acar to score the winner five minutes from the end.

Meanwhile, Holbeach United also remain unbeaten in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Bradley Wells scores again to equalise

Second-half goals from Josh Ford and Tommy Treacher gave them a 2-0 verdict at home to Peterborough Northern Star following the dismissal of Jake Clitheroe.

Treacher’s goal was the highlight of the match – from just inside the opposition’s half, he lobbed the keeper perfectly having noticed he was off his line.

Ford netted the Tigers’ first goal after getting on the end of a free-kick to head home.

Clitheroe was shown a straight red for a strong tackle and Treacher received a yellow for challenging the decision.

Handshakes at the final whistle

However, Holbeach seemed to step up a gear after going down to 10 men.

Deeping Rangers will have home advantage in Tuesday’s FA Vase first qualifying round replay after drawing 2-2 at Walsham-le-Willows. They twice led through Scott Coupland (penalty) and Scott Mooney.

Bourne Town lost 3-0 at higher-grade Great Yarmouth Town.

EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

First Division South: AFC Rushden & Diamonds 3 Gresley 3, Basford 3 Stocksbridge Park Steels 2, Carlton 0 Belper 1, Kidsgrove 5 Chasetown 0, Leek 1 Shaw Lane 2, Lincoln 2 Bedworth 1, Newcastle 2 Stamford 1, Northwich 0 Market Drayton 1, Romulus 1 Witton 1, Sheffield 4 Rugby 2, Spalding 2 Loughborough Dynamo 1.

BUILDBASE FA VASE

First qualifying round: Great Yarmouth 3 Bourne 0, Walsham-le-Willows 2 Deeping 2 (aet, 90 mins 2-2).

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach 2 Peterborough Northern Star 0, Newport Pagnell 1 Boston 1, Peterborough Sports 8 Huntingdon 1, Sleaford 4 Leicester Nirvana 1.

Division One: Bugbrooke St Michaels 2 Melton 2, Whittlesey 0 Olney 1.

Reserve Division: Blackstones 0 Bugbrooke St Michaels 2, Cogenhoe 7 Thrapston 2, Eynesbury 2 Raunds 0 (abandoned), Harborough 4 Desborough 1, ON Chenecks 4 Newport Pagnell 0, Peterborough Northern Star 2 Lutterworth 5.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

President Premier Shield second round: Crowland 1 Ketton 4, Deeping Res 3 Uppingham 0, Moulton Harrox 4 Sawtry 1, Peterborough ICA Sports 3 Langtoft 2, Thorney 0 Peterborough Sports Res 7.

Chairman Championship Shield first round: Baston 4 Oundle 1.

Premier Division: Stilton 2 Wisbech Res 6.

Division One: Glinton & Northborough 4 Peterborough Polonia 5, Long Sutton 5 Riverside 1, Netherton Res 4 Whittlesey Res 3, Oakham Res 0 Moulton Harrox Res 2.

Division Two: AFC Stanground Sports Res 9 Netherton A 1, Ketton Res 2 Whittlesey Coates A 4, Langtoft Res 2 Stamford Lions 6, Leverington Sports Res 5 Peterborough ICA Sports Res 1, Parkway Eagles 2 Crowland Res 0, Pinchbeck Res 3 Ramsey 3.

Division Three: Eye 5 Farcet 3, FC Peterborough 3 Stamford Belvedere Res 3, Rutland DR 5 Oundle Res 2, Thorpe Wood Rangers 1 Brotherhood Sports 6, Uppingham Res 8 AFC Stanground Sports A 2.

Division Four: Netherton B 3 Huntingdon Rovers 2, Premiair 3 Long Sutton Res 1, Stamford Lions A 1 Holbeach Bank Res 3, Tydd St Mary Res 4 Feeder Soccer 2, Whaplode Drove 1 Parkside 2, Whittlesey Coates C 3 FC Peterborough Res 6, Wittering Harriers Res 4 Cardea 4.

Division Five: Feeder Soccer Res 3 Peterborough NECI 4, Holbeach A 2 AFC Orton 5, Kings Cliffe Res 5 Wisbech Town Acorns 0, Leverington Sports A 5 Riverside Res 3, Orton Rangers 4 Glinton & Northborough Res 4, Parson Drove 4 Ramsey Res 0.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Harrowby Res 1 Market Rasen 5, Horncastle 6 Sleaford Town Res 1, Hykeham 7 Brigg Res 1, Immingham 1 Skegness 5, Lincoln Moorlands Railway 2 Wyberton 1, Louth 5 CGB Humbertherm 1, Ruston Sports 2 Cleethorpes DS 2.

MASON BROS TRANSPORT LINCOLNSHIRE FA JUNIOR CUP

First round: Old Leake 1 Swineshead 3.

TAYLORS SERVICE GARAGES BOSTON LEAGUE

Taylors Garages Premier Division: Benington 2 Ruskington 2, Coningsby 3 Boston College 1, Pointon 2 Skegness Res 5, Spilsby 7 Wyberton Res 2.

Taylors Peugeot Division One: FC Kirton 1 Old Doningtonians 7, Fishtoft 6 Horncastle Res 2, Fosdyke 0 AFC Tetford 3, Friskney 0 Kirton Town 1, Fulbeck 0 Railway 1.

Taylors Ford Division Two: Billinghay Res 1 Fishtoft Res 1, FC Hammers 3 Park 0, FC Wrangle 2 Pointon Res 2, Sibsey 4 Coningsby Res 3, Swineshead A 2 East Coast 1.

Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Boston College Res 0 Spalding Harriers 7, Boston Titans 4 Fosdyke Res 1, Holbeach Bank 7 Mareham 1, Old Doningtonians Res 3 Boston Athletic 6, Wyberton A 3 Northgate Olympic 2.

SHS Allum Ltd Fishtoft Cup first round: Freiston 4 Billinghay 3.

S-TECH CAMBRIDGESHIRE WOMEN’S & GIRLS LEAGUE

Under-14A: Bourne 0 Bar Hill 1, Cambridge 3 Newmarket 1, Linton Aztecs 0 Yaxley 10.

Under-14B: Comberton 3 Cambourne 0, Histon 1 Royston 4, Holbeach 1 Ramsey 11, March Soccer School 3 Priory Parkside 6.