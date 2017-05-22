FOOTBALL: Over and out from Stainfield

Spalding United skipper Nathan Stainfield has joined Gainsborough Trinity.
The central defender has been an outstanding player for the Tulips during four years at the club - and boss Chris Rawlinson said it hadn’t been an easy decision for Stainfield to move on.
He said: “Nathan rang me on Sunday afternoon to tell me he would be moving on.
“As much as it’s a shame and a blow to our operations, Nathan has given wonderful service to Spalding United for four years and good luck to him - he goes with our best wishes.
“He felt at his age, he had to try to play at a higher level while the chance was there.
“It’s a shame but we move on.”
However, there was better news for the Tulips with stalwart keeper Michael Duggan agreeing a new deal and Paul Walker signing on the dotted line on Monday morning.
“It’s great that we have their commitment,” said Rawlinson.
“It’s a slow process now as we look to build a side but the good news is that I have three or four new lads that I’m talking to.”
While fans will be disappointed to see Stainfield leaving the club, most recognise that he is capable at playing at a higher level of football.
“That’s non-League football,” said Rawlinson. “In the four years he has given to us, he has shown he has the ability to play at a higher level and he goes with our blessing.”
Stainfield has joined National League North club Gainborough Trinity, reuniting with ex-Tulips boss Dave Frecklington and last season’s top scorer Bradley Wells.