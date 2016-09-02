FOOTBALL: ‘Nothing to fear’ for Holbeach United

“We’ve got nothing to lose” is the defiant message from Holbeach United boss Tom Roberts ahead of a tough trip in the Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round.

The Tigers go to Norfolk having scored 21 goals so far this season in just six games, although they have only kept one clean sheet.

Dereham Town have only picked up three points from four games in the Ryman League North Division.

The Magpies knocked out Yaxley in the previous round, winning the replay 1-0 after sharing eight goals away from home.

Roberts said: “We will go there with nothing to fear as the lower-ranked side.

“They are a Step Four side so we know they are going to have quality in their ranks, no doubt about that.

“We’re not expected to win but we’ve got nothing to lose. We can go out and express ourselves.

“We’re scoring plenty of goals but conceding silly ones as well at the other end. If we rectify that then we won’t be far away.

“We’ve spoken to a couple of people about Dereham but I’m sure they will know a few bits about us.

“In knockout football it’s all about who turns up on the day.

“If we get 10 performances out of 11 then we won’t be far away.”

Jamie Stevens and Stuart Eason are both suspended.