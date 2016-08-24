FOOTBALL: Moulton Harrox in pole position again

Reigning champions Moulton Harrox are back at the top of the table.

They thumped Holbeach United Reserves 9-1 at Broad Lane on Tuesday night in the Premier Division.

Marcus Parry and Martin Sandall both netted four times with Danny Maddison claiming six assists. Matthew Watkin were also on target.

Pinchbeck United were 5-3 winners at Crowland Town thanks to goals by Ollie Maltby (2), Tony Edwards, Lee Orrey and Tom Brooks.

Newly-promoted Tydd St Mary started the season in style as they beat Ketton Reserves 4-1 at home in Saturday’s Division Two opener.

The Saints took the lead midway through the first half when a great ball by new signing Paul Newcombe found fellow debutant James Woods to coolly lob the keeper.

Crowland Town v Pinchbeck United

However, the advantage wasn’t held for long as Tydd kept giving away silly free-kicks in dangerous areas and Ketton punished them from one of these. On 31 minutes, a set-piece was floated into the box, it wasn’t dealt with properly and Ketton levelled.

Tydd responded well, though, and were playing some great football when Woods returned the earlier favour on 41 minutes with a sublime ball for Newcombe to make it 2-1.

It got even better for the Saints just three minutes later when a defender was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box and up stepped Tim Lowe to slam home the penalty.

Tydd came out in the second half with a good spring in their step and extended their lead on 61 minutes.

Woods had been fed through with a great ball into a one-on-one position with the keeper and he was brought down for another penalty. Again Lowe lashed home from the spot.

Ketton upped their game in the last quarter but were unable to get past a dogged defence well marshalled by man of the match Karl Smith.

Meanwhile, Spalding Town beat Peterborough ICA Sports Reserves 4-0 with goals by Ashley Wilson, Edgar Geglis, Matthew Cannon and Vladislavs Balans.

Crowland Town Reserves won 2-0 at Netherton United A but there were 4-0 away defeats for Langtoft United Reserves and Pinchbeck United Reserves at Ramsey Town and Whittlesey Coates A respectively.

Declan Earth (3) and John Ball earned a 4-0 away win for Moulton Harrox Reserves at Kings Cliffe in Division One.

William Oliver scored the second-half equaliser for Long Sutton Athletic at home to Oundle Town.

Sutton Bridge United beat Baston 7-3 thanks to Jake Lally (3), Ben Partridge (2), Liam Burton and Kurt Scott. The replies came from Steven Bratche, Daniel Pick and Troy Waters.

Spalding United Reserves conceded six times after the break as Glinton & Northborough ran out 7-0 winners.

Jake Baines’ hat-trick guided Whaplode Drove to a 7-2 home win over Netherton B in Division Four. The other scorers were Luke Baines, Danny Firth, David Jenkins and George Smith.

Long Sutton Reserves drew 2-2 at Huntingdon Rovers as Mark Garner and Herickson Rocha netted.

Holbeach Bank Reserves also shared four goals with AFC Stanground B while Tydd St Mary Reserves lost 8-0 at Premiar.