FOOTBALL: Knockout blow for Spalding United

Spalding United boss Chris Rawlinson gave full credit to Wisbech Town after Tuesday’s Emirates FA Cup replay.

Goals from Josh Ford and Billy Smith secured a 2-0 win for the Fenmen who will travel to Kempston Rovers in the first qualifying round a week on Saturday.

Wisbech collected £1,925 from the FA’s prize fund as a bonus for their victory at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Rawlinson admitted: “Of course, it’s a blow for our club as a whole.

“We are not going to win the FA Cup but fair play to Wisbech.

“They went 1-0 up with their only shot on target in the first half and I thought it was a foul for the free-kick.

Michael Duggan watches the ball go into the net

“After that, they defended for their lives. They were brilliant, absolutely superb.

“It was a chance once again for our squad players with one or two injuries or unavailability.

“They needed to stand up and be counted but I thought they were a little bit short in all fairness.

“All we can do is bounce back in the league.

“I’ll go away and think about where we went wrong and adjust accordingly.

“Wisbech were the better side on the night.

“They would hold their own and be very strong in our league, whatever the squad has cost them to put together. That’s their prerogative and they have got an experienced side.”